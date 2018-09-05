× Eastern York School District announces early dismissals for multiple schools on Wednesday, Thursday

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Eastern York School District has announced early dismissals for multiple schools on both Wednesday and Thursday due to high temperatures.

The school district posted this message on its website:

Due to the forecasted excessive heat, Kreutz Creek and Canadochly Elementary Schools will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5th and Thursday, September 6th. Students will be provided lunch prior to dismissal. This early dismissal only impacts students in Grades K-5 at Kreutz Creek and Canadochly Elementary Schools. Grade 6 students attending Canadochly Elementary School will be transported to the high school at 1:15 and then will be dismissed at regular dismissal time. Students who attend Wrightsville Elementary and Eastern York High Schools will all follow a normal schedule and be dismissed at regular time.