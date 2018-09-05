FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Homicide

Date: 12/18/15

Time : 10:43 p.m.

Location: 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Victim: Dakeem Dennison

Dennison was shot and killed inside the above address. He and two others were in the apartment playing video games, when three suspects broke into the apartment. The suspects demanded money and held Dennison and the others inside at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between Dennison and a suspect resulting in Dennison being shot and killed. The two others inside the apartment were also shot by the same suspect but sustained non-lethal injuries.

Three suspects have been identified in this murder and good info has surfaced to move this case forward. All info and evidence collected the past 3 years is currently being evaluated for criminal charges.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

2. Homicide

Date: 2/18/12

Location: 700 block of Pershing Ave.

Victim: Lance Sease

Lance Sease was shot and killed while seated in the driver’s seat of his car. Witnesses heard gunshots and noticed his car drifting northboung until stopped by an associate of Sease who was nearby. New information has surfaced to support the identity of the suspected shooter named in 2012. New information has also surfaced concerned a co-conspirator in this murder who is alleged to have set everything up.

All information collected over the past 6 years is currently being evaluated for criminal charges.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.