YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Pepper, the rat terrier mix!

He joins us today from the York SPCA.

Pepper is a reserved guy when he meets someone new, but is very loving and sweet once he gets to know you.

Pepper is reportedly housebroken, but has never lived with other animals, so dogs would be on a case-by-case basis.

It is asked that approved applicants schedule a meet-and-greet with their current dogs to ensure a good match is made.

Check out Pepper in the clip above.