× Gettysburg man wanted for stealing several firearms taken into custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The man wanted for the alleged theft of several firearms in Adams County was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Cumberland Township Police said in a news release.

Police observed 22-year-old Benjamin Rada riding a bicycle in the 90 block of Biglerville Road around 3:30 p.m. According to the release, Rada fled police, which resulted in a foot chase.

After searching for approximately two hours, police located Rada hiding in a field near the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biglerville Road, the release says. Additional charges will be filed relating to this incident, the release notes.

“Cumberland Township Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public that provided the location of Rada as he fled from officers during the foot chase as well as the members of the public that called providing tips on Rada’s location,” the release states.

Previously: Police are searching for a Gettysburg man wanted for stealing several firearms.

Benjamin Rada, 22, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and persons not to possess firearms.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101 or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward.