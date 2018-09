× Gettysburg man wanted for stealing several firearms

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Gettysburg man wanted for stealing several firearms.

Benjamin Rada, 22, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and persons not to possess firearms.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101 or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward.