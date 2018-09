× Hanover Borough man dies after motorcycle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man who died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend has been identified.

Gary Riley, 51, of Hanover Borough, died at the scene of the crash.

On August 31 around 2:15 a.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Frederick Street in Hanover Borough.

Riley was found at the scene after the motorcycle he was driving had apparently impacted a tree.