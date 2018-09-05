× Inmate already serving time for sex abuse of a child sentenced to at least 20 more years in prison for additional abuse

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An inmate already serving years for sex abuse of a child was recently sentenced to additional time for abuse of two other children.

Brian Morningstar, 45, was sentenced in 2014 to 8-20 years for sex abuse of a girl. That sentence is set to start after his prison time expires on a parole violation.

After Morningstar’s first case, the sex abuse against two other children was disclosed.

In the new case, Morningstar pleaded guilty to nine felonies and two misdemeanors in exchange for a sentence of 20-40 years in prison, plus 17 years of probation.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said the abuse against the two children happened between 2011 and 2013, when Morningstar lived in Elizabethtown.

Now, the two sentences will be served at the same time.

Morningstar must also register his whereabouts, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.

Judge Miller said there is not enough time allowable by law to accommodate for what was done to the victims.

