Inmate at Lancaster County Prison took his own life, county coroner confirms to FOX43

An inmate at Lancaster County Prison took his own life Wednesday by hanging himself, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirms to FOX43.

LancasterOnline.com was first to report the news.

Kurt Strenck, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison staff around 7 a.m., according to a news release from the prison. Staff performed CPR on Strenck and EMS was notified but the South Carolina man was declared deceased after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the release says.

Strenck was committed to Lancaster County Prison on August 18 after being extradited from South Carolina, where he lived, to Pennsylvania. He had been arrested on rape and additional sexual assault charges.

Between 1998 and 2014, Strenck allegedly sexually assaulted three minors while in Lancaster County.