Kids beat the heat at Chambersburg Aquatic Center splash pad

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - Wednesday marks another day in the 90's and with pools closed, some people are having a heard time finding ways to stay cool.

If you ask a kid what their favorite thing to do during the summer, most will likely answer like three-year-old Jase Goode, "playing in the water!" But finding a pool open now is almost impossible, as many pools like the one at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center have closed for the summer.

“I wish it was still open," said Candace Good, from Hagerstown, Maryland. "We would love to have fun out there.”

So when the temperatures creep up into the 90's this late in the season, many people struggle to find a way to beat the heat. Goode and her son, came from Hagerstown, Maryland to play in the splash pad, open through October, at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center.

“We’re just looking for a way to cool off today," said Goode. "All the pools are closed.”

Goode says the splash pad gives parents and their kids a fun, safe way to get outdoors in the heat.

“It’s too hot to play on the playgrounds today," said Goode. "So this will get some of their energy out.”

The splash pad at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk through mid-October.