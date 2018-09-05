Lancaster Co. property owners should report flood damage to local municipality
LANCASTER COUNTY — Property owners within Lancaster County should report flood damage to their local municipality, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Emergency Management Office.
The Office says that reporting damages is the first step in receiving a Presidential Disaster Declaration.
“The most important thing for people to do now is report their damages to their local municipality,” the release states. “We will then work with the municipalities to get the data to PEMA [Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency].”
Property owners can report damages by filling out a form here. Once the form is completed, it must go to the local municipality, the release adds.