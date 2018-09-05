× Lancaster County woman accused of throwing rocks at cars

LANCASTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old Denver woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw rocks rocks at two vehicles, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Mary Beth Zeiset was charged with two counts of Propulsion of Missles into Occupied Vehicles, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, and two counts of Criminal Mischief in connection to an incident that occurred on August 31, East Cocalico Township Police say.

According to police, a driver called to report that someone threw a rock at their vehicle, striking it. Minutes later, police say, a second caller contact police to report someone threw a rock at their vehicle, breaking the windshield.

About 15 minutes after the second call, an East Cocalico Township Police officer saw a vehicle matching the description provided by the victims driving on the 2100 block of Reading Road. The vehicle allegedly fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop, reaching speeds of more than 70 mph, police say.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Muddy Creek Road and found the driver, identified as Zeiset, who allegedly admitted to throwing the rocks. A large backpack full of rocks was found in her car, police say.

Zeiset was taken into custody and released to her parents She was sent a summons to appear in District Court. A female passenger in the vehicle also faces charges relating to this event.