Man in custody after allegedly crashing vehicle into TV station

TEXAS– A man is in custody after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a TV station.

According to Click 2 Houston, the truck was intentionally driven into the KDFW-TV studios, which is home of the Dallas-area FOX affiliate, FOX4.

According to reports, FOX4 Morning News anchors reported that the crash was intentional and the driver is now on custody.

The driver allegedly was “ranting” outside of the building and could not get in, so he instead paced and scattered papers about.

Sometime around 7 a.m., the man crashed his vehicle into the building.

The morning newscast was able to continue, and no one was injured during the crash, according to reports.

However, the building was eventually evacuated after a threat was received and a bomb squad searched the building.