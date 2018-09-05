Man wanted for allegedly raping teen in York County

YORK — A man is wanted for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in York County.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 31, charging 36-year-old Donald Windon Jr. with rape and additional sexual assault offenses.

State Police first learned of the incident in November 2016 at York Hospital, when a trooper met with a S.A.F.E. nurse who said that the girl was sexually assaulted on November 11 of that year, according to court documents.

In a conversation with an employee of the York County Children’s Advocacy Center, the teenager said that Windon pushed her onto a bed and raped her. And when Windon was confronted about the incident by another individual, he claimed that he didn’t remember anything due to the drugs that he was on, court documents say.