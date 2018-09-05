× Man who robbed Hanover bank in January to serve up to 3 years in prison

YORK COUNTY — A Thomasville man was sentenced on August 30 in relation to a robbery of a Hanover bank in January.

Kristian Cashman will serve between 1 1/2 to three years in prison. Under the terms of a plea agreement, in which Cashman pleaded guilty to robbery, three others charges were dropped, according to court documents.

Cashman robbed Santander Bank in Hanover on January 3. He left the bank with a bag filled with $10,961 in stolen cash, police said at the time of the incident.

He was pulled over within minutes after leaving the bank, police said at the time. Witnesses and the bank teller identified him as the suspect and Cashman later admitted to committing the robbery when he was questioned at police headquarters, police added.