Nationals’ top prospect Seth Romero undergoes Tommy John Surgery

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals will see one of the team’s top prospects miss most, if not all, of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Seth Romero, 22, was the team’s first round draft pick in 2017, and managed to make only seven starts this season.

He posted a 3.94 ERA in just over 25 innings at Single-A this year.

Now, Romero will be facing a long come back.

His pro career has gotten off to a rocky start, as he was sent home during Spring Training for missing curfew, and now dealing with an injury that could sideline him until 2020.