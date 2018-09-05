Near record heat Wednesday, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees once again

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES: The heat wave continues across Central PA. In fact, it becomes official after another day of 90s for most this afternoon! It’s another warm and stuffy start, with areas of haze and patchy fog again. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday is very similar to the last couple of days. Skies are partly cloudy, with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s, hovering near (and potentially exceeding) record heat. Heat indices will feel like the middle 90s to near 100 degrees at their peak during the afternoon. The night warm and stuffy with partly clear skies. Lows fall back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday is partly cloudy, with more heat and humidity ahead. Highs are near 90 degrees, and heat indices approach the middle 90s. The next cold front brings the next chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We break the heat moving into the weekend, but it comes at a price. That price with be shower and thunderstorm activity as we watch the high likelihood for an unsettled pattern to set up. Friday is mainly cloudy and brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back into the lower 80s. The setup looks even damper for Saturday. Chances are high for widespread shower activity. Expect temperatures in the 70s if it’s damp enough throughout the entire day. Sunday shouldn’t be as damp, but there’s still the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures recover a bit, with readings higher in the 70s, perhaps near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a little drying, but more than likely, some shower and thunderstorm chances remain. It’s muggy, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. This will depend on shower coverage, however. The pattern remains sluggish into Tuesday, so the thunderstorm chances remain. Temperatures should be warmer, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!