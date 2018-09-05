× Orioles promote top pitching prospect Luis Ortiz

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have promoted the team’s top pitching prospect to gain some Major League experience.

On Tuesday, Baltimore promoted P Luis Ortiz from Triple-A to join the team’s rotation.

Ortiz, 22, was acquired by Baltimore in a trade that sent 2B Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers.

So far in 2018, Ortiz has posted a 3.97 ERA across 17 starts at both the AA and AAA levels.

A former first round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 2014 MLB Draft, Ortiz is expected to get every chance to prove himself at the big league level for last place Baltimore.