× Police investigating “smash-and-grab” burglary in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” burglary at a convenience store.

According to police, the burglary occurred overnight on September 5 at a convenience store in the 100 block of E. Main St. in Reinholds.

The thieves broke a large window and entered the store, and stole an undetermined amount of cigarettes.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ephrata Police.