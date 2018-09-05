× Police release details on deadly crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police have released details of a deadly crash that occurred Sunday night in Monroe Township, Cumberland County.

One person was killed in the accident, which occurred at about 7:22 p.m. at the intersection of Leidigh Drive and and Gutshall Road, police say.

The deceased victim was identified as Marla Quattrone, 52, of Carlisle.

Police say the accident occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was driven by Larry J. Baish, 78, of Boiling Springs, attempted to make a left turn at the intersection and was struck by a 1977 Jeep driven by William C. McCoy, 56, of Mt. Holly Springs.

Quattrone suffered traumatic fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police say.

McCoy was suspected of DUI at the time of the crash, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.