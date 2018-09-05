× Report: Teen accused of raping girl outside York Fair last year must stand trial as adult

YORK COUNTY — One of the three teens accused of raping a 14-year-old girl outside of the York Fair in September 2017 must stand trial as an adult, the York Daily Record reports.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness wrote in an opinion that Andrew Miller, 17, failed to meet his burden to have the case heard in juvenile court, the York Daily Record says.

According to the York Daily Record, Ness said that the incident has had a profound effect on the girl and her family and the case has had a “huge impact” on the community, stating that the fair has “historically been the largest public gathering in York for over 200 years.”

Ness added that the incident reaffirms the “widely held belief that it is not safe to go alone at night in our community.”

The Common Pleas Judge also believes that a release from the juvenile justice system at 21 wouldn’t be enough time for Miller.

Miller and two others — Daishon Richardson and Kelvin Mercedes — are charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats in relation to the September 22 incident.