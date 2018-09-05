× Sanctuary: Wayward python found at Lancaster County Sheetz last week will be headed home soon

LANCASTER COUNTY — Remember the python found at a New Holland Sheetz last week?

It may soon be returned to its rightful owner.

According to Jesse Rothacker of the Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, the wayward snake’s owner is one of several people who called him since the python was found slithering across the Sheetz parking lot last Thursday at 5 a.m.

Rothacker said he ruled out “the majority of people” who claimed the snake was theirs. The snake’s owner was confirmed through photographic proof, he says.

There is no word on how the python wound up in the parking lot.

The snake and its family will be reunited soon, according to Rothacker.