Spring Garden Township Police investigating theft from vehicle
YORK — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a case of theft from an auto vehicle that occurred overnight on the 1500 block of Second Avenue.
Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim reported that a black leather wallet was removed from the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Officer Justin Woods at (717) 843-0851 or by email at jwoods@sgtpd.org.
Police would like remind residents to ensure that their vehicle windows are closed, the doors are locked and valuable items are removed when parking on the street.
39.971529 -76.731154