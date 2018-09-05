× Spring Garden Township Police investigating theft from vehicle

YORK — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a case of theft from an auto vehicle that occurred overnight on the 1500 block of Second Avenue.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim reported that a black leather wallet was removed from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Officer Justin Woods at (717) 843-0851 or by email at jwoods@sgtpd.org.

Police would like remind residents to ensure that their vehicle windows are closed, the doors are locked and valuable items are removed when parking on the street.