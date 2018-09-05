Thieves take $40,000 worth of insects from Philadelphia museum

PHILADELPHIA — Missing: about $40,000 worth of nightmare fuel from the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion.

According to a New York Times report, thieves made off with about 7,000 different insects — nearly 90 percent of the insectarium’s population — late last month.

Among the insects pilfered were desert hairy scorpions, domino cockroaches, African mantises, bumblebee millipedes, warty glowspot roaches, tarantulas, dwarf and tiger hissers, leopard geckos, and a six-eyed sand spider — one of the most venomous arachnids in the world.

Police suspect the theft was an inside job, the Times says.

John Cambridge, the chief executive of the insectarium, told the Times he believed that “someone recognized an opportunity to remove some creatures” and did it.