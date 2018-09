× West Shore School District to dismiss students early due to heat, humidity

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The West Shore School District has announced plans to dismiss students early today due to heat and humidity.

According to Ryan Argot with the district, the secondary schools will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

This marks consecutive weeks in which the school district is dismissing early due to heat.