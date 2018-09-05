York County DA: Officer was justified in January police-involved shooting that killed New Oxford man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- After an investigation into the police-involved shooting of a 27-year-old New Oxford man in January, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday determined the shooting was a lawful use of force, his office announced Wednesday.

The Northern York County Regional Police Officer involved has been cleared to resume regular duty, Sunday said.

The investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, as is the normal procedure for officer-involved shootings in York County, the announcement said.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department and the officer involved, who has not been identified, cooperated with the investigation, Sunday's announcement said.

According to investigators: