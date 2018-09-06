A final day near 90 degrees before cooler and more unsettled weather arrives through the weekend

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES: The heat wave continues for a final day across Central PA. It’s another warm and stuffy start, with areas of haze and patchy fog again. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Skies turn partly sunny through the morning as the next system approaches. There’s still more heat and humidity ahead through much of the afternoon. Highs are near 90 degrees, and heat indices approach the middle 90s, perhaps upper 90s in some of the hottest locations. The next cold front brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the middle to later portion of the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorm. Strong winds and torrential downpours would be the primary threats with any thunderstorm. A couple isolated areas of flooding are not out of the question, but it will not be a widespread threat. The overnight period is warm and stuffy with a few isolated showers. Temperatures dip into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We break the heat moving into the weekend, but it comes at a price. That price with be shower activity as we watch an unsettled pattern set up. Friday is mainly cloudy and brings the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are a potential. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The setup remains dreary for Saturday. Some on-and-off showers are possible. It’s not a washout, so there should be some drier periods. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday still brings the chance for showers, and it remains on the cool side. Temperatures are near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a little drying, but more than likely, some shower and thunderstorm chances remain. It’s muggy, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. This will depend on shower coverage, however. The pattern remains sluggish into Tuesday, so the thunderstorm chances remain. Temperatures should be warmer, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A couple isolated thunderstorms are still possible for Wednesday. It’s warm and stuffy, with readings back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

