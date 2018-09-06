Antenna TV to pay tribute to Burt Reynolds by re-airing appearances with Johnny Carson

(Original Caption) 2/12/1982-Hollywood, CA- Actor Burt Reynolds "cracks up" as he goes through a "This is Your Life"-type skit on Johnny Carson show 2/11 as they celebrate Reynold's 46th birthday. Reynolds broke up when Carson (r) had a giant cake brought out, and said "Burt, here is your true love," and out popped a giant photo of Reynolds. Along with gag is Dom DeLuise, a buddy of Reynolds.

To mark the passing of Burt Reynolds, Antenna TV has changed its Johnny Carson episodes for the next four nights to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon.

Tonight’s episode, which originally aired on February 11, 1982, features Reynolds and comedian Richard Lewis. Reynolds also appears in a “This Is Your Life” sketch.

On the other nights this week:

  • Sept. 7: Ahmad Rashad/Burt Reynolds/Pete Barbutti (original air date: 3/12/92)
  • Sept. 8: Buddy Hackett/Burt Reynolds/Don Rickles/Dean Martin/Carol Wayne (original air date: 10/2/73)
  • Sept. 9: Art Carney/Burt Reynolds/Dom Deluise/Ace Trucking Company (original air date: 9/26/74)

Johnny Carson airs nightly on Antenna TV at 11:30pm ET

 

 