Antenna TV to pay tribute to Burt Reynolds by re-airing appearances with Johnny Carson

To mark the passing of Burt Reynolds, Antenna TV has changed its Johnny Carson episodes for the next four nights to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon.

Tonight’s episode, which originally aired on February 11, 1982, features Reynolds and comedian Richard Lewis. Reynolds also appears in a “This Is Your Life” sketch.

On the other nights this week:

Sept. 7: Ahmad Rashad/Burt Reynolds/Pete Barbutti (original air date: 3/12/92)

Sept. 8: Buddy Hackett/Burt Reynolds/Don Rickles/Dean Martin/Carol Wayne (original air date: 10/2/73)

Sept. 9: Art Carney/Burt Reynolds/Dom Deluise/Ace Trucking Company (original air date: 9/26/74)

Johnny Carson airs nightly on Antenna TV at 11:30pm ET