Baltimore woman facing DUI, possession charges following traffic stop in York County

YORK COUNTY — A Baltimore woman was taken into custody Wednesday following a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 83 in York County.

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper observed a vehicle “weaving within its travel lane” around 8:30 p.m., according to the affidavit.

“I observed the vehicle touch the centerline on six occasions and crossed over it once, and the vehicle touched the left fog line on five occasions,” Trooper Coty Zorbaugh wrote in the affidavit. “The vehicle was observed to be varying speeds between 55 and 68 MPH.”

During the traffic stop, the driver identified herself as Akasha Wildy. The trooper observed her as being highly energetic with an erratic behavior. Two queries indicated that her license was suspended and that a warrant from Baltimore City was out for her arrest, the affidavit says.

Wildy was then taken into custody without incident. She was questioned about illegal drug usage and according to the affidavit, she had use heroin earlier in the day.

Her vehicle was then searched.

“I immediately observed small plastic trash cans that contained white residue in the driver’s door of the vehicle,” the trooper wrote. “I also observed a broken crack pipe in the driver’s door of the vehicle with burn residue inside.”

Wildy is accused of attempting to discard multiple items in the toilet while she was at York County Central Booking. The items retrieved from the toilet were three small plastic containers containing white residue, a glass pipe with burn residue, a small black baggie containing white residue and a small white straw, the affidavit states.

Wildly faces DUI, contraband, and drug possession charges plus additional traffic offenses.