Bon-Ton could be coming back if tech company’s attempt to the rights to its brand is approved

Is Bon-Ton coming back?

It could be, according to a USA Today article.

The bankrupt retail store chain, based in York, closed its doors on August 29 after more than 100 years in business. But it is poised for a potential re-opening now that a subsidiary of tech company CSC Generation Holdings has signed a deal giving it the rights to Bon-Ton’s brand.

The deal also includes the rights to Bon-Ton’s subsidiary store chains, Boston Store, Bergners, Carson’s Elder Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers, USA Today reports.

The deal will need to get approval from Delaware Bankruptcy Court to become official, according to USA Today.

The new Bon-Ton will emphasize its online shopping experience. But CSC told USA Today it is “also in advanced discussions with landlords about reopening stores in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.”

Those locations would likely be staffed by former Bon-Ton employees, USA Today says.

Bon-Ton was founded in 1898. When it closed, it had roughly 250 stores in 23 states throughout the Northeast, the Midwest and the upper Great Plains.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in February, after going eight years without making a profit.

In April, it was purchased by a group of its creditors and liquidators at an auction, and the company closed its stores on Aug. 29.