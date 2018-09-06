Bud Light unveils “Philly Special” statue outside Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA– One iconic moment from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory has been immortalized outside Lincoln Financial Field.

On Wednesday, Bud Light unveiled the statue, capturing the moment between Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson where Foles asks if they should run “Philly, Philly.”

After a brief pause, Pederson said “let’s do it,” and the rest was history, as Foles was on the receiving end of one of the most memorable receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl history.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the nine-foot bronze statue will stay outside the stadium “at least for this season.”