Bug-O-Rama returns to Hershey Gardens on Saturday

HERSHEY -- Bug-O-Rama will return to the Hershey Gardens on Saturday for the second year to celebrate insects from all over the world. From 10:00AM - 4:00PM visitors will be able to learn about and even touch some of the bugs, including a whip scorpion, jungle nymph, tarantula and giant millipede.

Some of the more adventurous kids and visitors will also have an opportunity from 12:00PM - 2PM to eat a bug. Chocolate-covered crickets and pizza-flavored superworms are on the menu this year.

There is plenty to do at Bug-O-Rama. There will also be cockroach races, crafts, storytelling, games and more.

10:30 a.m. – “Gardening for Pollinators” (adult education), Education Center

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Face painting and glitter tattoos, $5 per child, tent

11:30 a.m. – Butterfly collection presentation, Education Center

11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Storytime, Amphitheater

12 to 2 p.m. – Edible bug cart, Educational & Horticultural wing

12:30 p.m. – Bug bingo, Amphitheater

1 p.m. – “The Buzz on Bees” (adult education), Education Center

2 p.m. – “What Do Birds Eat?” (adult education), Education Center

Ongoing activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Live insect presentations/discussions

• 2018 Pennsylvania Honey Queen Hannah Albright

• Cockroach racing

• Bug craft stations

• Bug puzzle station

• Activities/games

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited the Butterfly Atrium at Hershey Gardens to see some of the bugs up close and personal ahead of the event and even tasted a cricket and superworm.