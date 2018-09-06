× Central Dauphin School District to dismiss students early Thursday from buildings with no air conditioning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Central Dauphin School District has announced early dismissals for students who attend buildings with no air conditioning.

The district posted this message on its website:

ATTENTION PARENTS & GUARDIANS: Due to the excessive Heat Index Advisory for Thursday, September 6, 2018 issued by the National Weather Service, ALL STUDENTS who attend CDSD school buildings that have no air conditioning will have an early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO MORNING OR AFTERNOON KINDERGARTEN THERE WILL BE NO LUNCH SERVICE This early dismissal at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 6, 2018 affects all students who attend the following non-air conditioned buildings listed below: