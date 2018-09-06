Central York Kicker, Kicking for Childhood Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County -- Central York kicker, Nick Basile, putting a little extra seasoning on his kicks this season.

Over the summer, Basile made multiple stops at kicking camps across the country.

During one of his stops, he came across a stand raising money for childhood cancer.

Basile decided to team up with the "Kick-it Champion."

All proceeds from "Kick-it Champion" goes to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

“We always talk about it, it’s bigger than football. It’s cool that he jumped on this without an sort of guidance. When he brought it to my attention, I thought it was a really great thing. He’s just a good kicker, a good football player and he wants to put time in as well, said Josh Oswalt, Central York High School Head Coach.

Basile is raising money with his talented leg.

Whether an extra point or field goal, with every kick that's good, Basile is racking up the dough for cancer.

During the 2017 football season, he raised over $1,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

This year, his goal is even higher.

Basile hopes to score 75 points this season, while raising $1,500.

“I feel like that’s very achievable because I feel like with this team, we’re going to be scoring a lot of points and I’m confident in that," said Nick Basile, Central York kicker.

Basile not only has a leg up on the competition, but he knows exactly how he likes his pigskin.

“He has to have them all pumped up and scratched and messed up. They can’t be a good ball. Just have to be full of air and he just boots them," said Anthony Tsirigos, Central York linebacker.

Kicking for a cause and kicking in memory of a late friend.

“I don’t want to see an other kid go through that because I saw what he went though and he was one of the strongest fighters I know,' said Basile.

Putting his endless accolades aside and using his talent to help those in need.

“If the kids are passionate about something, we’re going to back them and support them as much as we can,” said Coach Oswalt.

In just two games, Basile has completed a pair of field goals and nine extra points, totaling 15 points towards his goal.

If you'd like to pledge and help out Basile's cause, you can donate at #KickingItWithNick.