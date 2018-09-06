× Chambersburg hospital says it is dealing with weather-related moisture issues

CHAMBERSBURG — After one of the wettest summers on record, Chambersburg Hospital is dealing weather-related moisture issues, the hospital announced Thursday.

The hospital says staffers discovered moisture in a portion of the building near some of the windows. After consulting with professional building envelope specialists, the decision was made to repair window flashing in a portion of the building. Those repairs are underway, officials say, and the hospital is working to fix any resulting moisture.

The hospital is working with experts from the Baxter Group and Service Master to identify areas where water may have seeped through and to fix any resulting issues in those areas. All the spots of moisture that were previously identified have been contained and repaired, the hospital says. As experts continue to take corrective measures, the affected areas of the hospital are closed to staff and patients, hospital officials say.

According to The Baxter Group, moisture challenges are prevalent among other local buildings and homes following this summer’s record rains in the region.

“If you were to go pull the record weather, this July was the third wettest month since 1888 in our area. It’s created problems across Franklin County, people who have never had moisture in their basements or attics have noticed it for the first time,” explained CEO and President of The Baxter Group, Jocelyne Melton.