Dauphin County Jazz & Wine Festival Preview

HARRISBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed this weekends Dauphin County Jazz & Wine Festival at Fort Hunter Park starting on Friday. Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz will host Friday night's entertainment! Browse among some of Central Pennsylvania's top wineries and a fine gathering of wine, craft and food vendors.

For more information about the Dauphin County Jazz & Wine Festival, checkout the website at: http://www.dauphincounty.org/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/festivals_and_special_events/jazz_and_wine_festival.php

