× Ephrata man facing charges after assaulting victim while driving with 2-year-old in vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman while she was driving with a two-year-old child in the vehicle.

Steven Pennix, 25, is facing simple assault and reckless endangerment charges for the assault.

On September 5 around 11:00 a.m., police were called to Ephrata Wellspan Hospital for a report of an assault.

An investigation revealed that a female victim was driving south near the area of N. Line and Short Roads in West Cocalico Township with Pennix, who was the front passenger in the vehicle, and her two-year-old child.

It was at that time that Pennix allegedly assaulted the victim, who said that she needed to pull over to keep from crashing the vehicle.

The victim suffered head, facial, and hand injuries that required treatment at the hospital.

The child was unharmed in the incident.

Police found Pennix at his motel room on N. Reading Road and was taken into custody without incident.

Pennix failed to post $20,000 bail, and was taken to Lancaster County Prison.