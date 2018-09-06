× Ford recalls 2 million F-150 pickups due to seatbelt issue

Ford is recalled about two million F-150 pickup trucks due to a problem with seatbelt equipment.

Some front passenger seat belt pretensioners “can generate excessive sparks when they deploy,” causing smoke or fire, the company says.

There have been 23 reports of the issue generating smoke or fire in North America, most of them in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation last month after learning of five fires, including three that engulfed and destroyed the vehicle, USA Today reports.

Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab F-150 vehicles between the model years 2015 through 2018 are affected; most are still in the US. There are also thousands in Canada and Mexico.