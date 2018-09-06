× Former bishop within Harrisburg Diocese accused of misconduct, statement says

HARRISBURG — Kevin Rhoades, a former bishop within the Diocese of Harrisburg, has been accused of misconduct, according to a statement from diocesan spokesman Mike Barley.

PennLive.com was first to report the news.

The statement says that the diocese recently received the allegation and it relates to his service as priest. The matter was immediately referred to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and PA ChildLine, per state law and Diocesan policy, the statement adds.

This latest allegation follows the 884-page redacted grand jury report released on August 14 that detailed alleged child sex abuse within six Catholic Diocese in Pennsylvania.

Of the 301 priests named, 45 were within the Diocese of Harrisburg.