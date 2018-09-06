× Harrisburg elementary school put on lockdown after reports of shots fired in area outside building

HARRISBURG — Downey Elementary School in Harrisburg was briefly put on lockdown Thursday after reports of shots fired in a housing project near the school building, school district officials announced.

The school principal, safety monitors and teachers secured all students and staff inside the building, the district says, and Harrisburg police were immediately contacted.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m. after police secured the area. All students and staff have returned to their normal schedules, the district says.