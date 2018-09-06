× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (September 6, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you how Lancaster is looking at decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana. A City Council meeting on the issue is scheduled for next Tuesday, and final vote could take place as early as September 25. The effort would not fully legalize marijuana, Mayor Danene Sorace says, rather it would reduce possession of a small amount to a summary offense that would not appear on a person’s permanent record. The plan is similar to measures already in place in York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re covering a Pennsylvania Senator’s request for a new training program to help first responders deal with the evolving nature of the ongoing opioid crisis. Senator Vincent Hughes issued the training request to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, pointing to the potential for first responders to be exposed to dangerous synthetic drugs while treating overdose patients. We’ll explain more about this potential training program today First at Four.