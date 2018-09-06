× Lancaster County man wanted on domestic assault charges arrested in Mount Joy

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police arrested at Mount Joy man accused of domestic assault at a residence on the 300 block of East Main Street Wednesday.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 31, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault to a child less than six years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats in connection to an incident that occurred on August 22 in Lancaster.

Members of the Lancaster Bureau of Police, State Police, Mount Joy Borough Police and the Lancaster City K9 unit took Martinez-Colomba into custody. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail.

According to police, a female victim came to the Lancaster Bureau of Police and reported that between 1 and 2 a.m., Martinez-Colomba assaulted her and her 2-year-old son. The victim said she was driving in the 300 block of North Reservoir Street when Martinez-Colomba, who was sitting in the passenger seat, struck her several times on her right side, causing bruises to her right bicep, the right side of her back, and the right side of her chest, and swelling to her right wrist.

Martinez-Colomba then allegedly made the victim drive to an address on the 600 block of Park Ave., police say. While parked on that block, the victim told police, Martinez-Colomba forced the victim to perform oral sex on him. The child was still in the vehicle at the time, police say.

Later that day at approximately 4 p.m., police say, Martinez-Colomba saw the victim and the child on the 300 block of N. Reservoir St, police say. He allegedly grabbed the child from a stroller, placed the child in a vehicle, and struck the child on his mouth, causing the child’s lip to bleed and causing bruising inside the child’s bottom lip.

Martinez-Colomba then allegedly drove the victims toward an address in the northwest section of Lancaster County. While in the vehicle, Martinez-Colomba allegedly made threats to harm the adult victim and also to cause harm to all three occupants of the vehicle.