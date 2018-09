Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, Pa. - It isn't based on a particular true story, but it might feel like one.

The 1952 Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'Picnic' opened on the stage at Ephrata Performing Arts Center on Thursday. A flurry for femininity dominates a lust-filled love story that goes awry when a drifter comes to small town Kansas.

The production runs through September 16th. More information can be found atephrataperformingartscenter.com