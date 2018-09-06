× New Holland man facing charges after allegedly severely bruising child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland man is facing charges after allegedly severely bruising a child when “punishing” it.

William Taylor, 31, is facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, among other related charges.

On September 5, police were informed by Lancaster County Children and Youth Services that they were contacted by a local daycare facility after severe bruises were discovered on a 5-year-old victim.

Police investigated and found that the bruises came from an incident where Taylor said he had punished the juvenile.

Now, Taylor is facing charges.