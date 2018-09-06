× Ohio man facing charges after two federal officers, K-9 hospitalized after exposure to PCP

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An Ohio man is facing charges after two officers and a K-9 officer were exposed to PCP during a search of the man’s vehicle.

Ahmed Ali, 33, of Columbus, Ohio, is facing three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and one count of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

On August 31, Fairview Township Police received a call from the DLA Police Department requesting assistance with an incident.

DLA Police said that a tractor trailer was attempting to gain entry to the military installation through Normandy Drive truck entrance gate.

During a K-9 search of the exterior of the truck, the K-9 officer alerted to truck, leading to a search.

Police found drug paraphernalia and a green leafy substance in a bag in the truck.

Shortly after concluding the search, two federal officers and the K-9 who searched the truck began feeling symptoms consistent with exposure to an unknown suspect.

The officers were taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment while the K-9 was transported to Rossmoyne Animal Hospital for treatment.

The K-9 tested positive for exposure to PCP before all three officers were treated and released.

Ahmed was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.