Palmyra man allegedly recorded conversation with former business partner without his knowledge

LEBANON COUNTY — A Palmyra man is accused of recording a phone conversation he had with a former business partner without the victim’s knowledge.

Mark Sallada, 34, is charged with intercept communications and criminal use of a communication facility.

Sallada allegedly called the victim on May 12, 2017 to tell him that he was no longer an employee of 911 Rapid Response, a company that services emergency vehicle units.

“I listened to the recording which consisted of a 5 minute, 59 second long call,” State Police Trooper Daniel Womer wrote in the affidavit. “The recording starts with several rings and (the victim) picks up and says ‘Hello.’ Sallada identifies himself and tells (the victim) that their partnership is over, as well as provides him with additional information and instructions as to their relationship ending. The call ends with each saying goodbye and hanging up. At no point does Sallada indicate to (the victim) that the call was being recorded.”

According to the affidavit, the victim became aware of the recorded conversation on January 11, when Sallada sent another individual an audio file of the conversation via email. That individual related to police that the email was sent several months prior and it stated, “We can’t use this because I didn’t get consent so don’t tell him I recorded it but I wanted you to hear my conversation.”

Sallada spoke with police on January 20. He related that the conversation with the victim took place on May 12 in the middle of a business meeting with two others present, the affidavit alleges. Though, he didn’t remember if the call was recorded.