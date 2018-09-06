× Penn National selects former Sears store at York Galleria Mall as site of mini-casino

YORK — Penn National Gaming, Inc. has chosen the former Sears store at the York Galleria Mall as the site for a mini casino, the company confirmed to FOX43 Thursday.

Eric Schippers, senior vice president of public affairs and government relations at Penn National, said the company hopes to file an application with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for a Cat4 Satellite Casino.

A gaming expansion bill approved in 2017 allows for the addition of Cat4 Satellite Casinos, or mini-casinos, in the state. By law, mini-casinos can have 750 slot machines. Gaming companies can also apply for permits to operate table games. Penn National said it will pay $2.5 million for permits to operate 30 table games at the mini-casino.