× PennDOT: Repair work on Route 22/322 has been postponed for a week

HARRISBURG — The scheduled repair work to replace concrete pavement on Route 22/322 West in the area of the interchange with Route 325 at Speeceville, Middle Paxton Township, has been postponed due to the forecast of rain, PennDOT announced.

The work was scheduled to begin this weekend.

It was rescheduled for the following weekend, Sept. 14-17, PennDOT says.

During the repair work, westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane, beginning at about 7 p.m. on Friday. Traffic will be directed onto the off-ramp for Route 325, across the road, and back onto the on-ramp to westbound 22/322.

The work is part of a pavement repair project that began in late July, covering about 8.5 miles of Route 22/322 between Route 225 and Route 325 in Middle Paxton Township.