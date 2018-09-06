× Police are investigating a homicide in York Springs

YORK SPRINGS — State Police say they are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Middle Street in York Springs.

Police say they were alerted at about 6:40 a.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no immediate danger to the public, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and police aren’t releasing additional information about the victim or suspect.

The Adams County coroner’s office is also on the scene.

No other details were available at this time.