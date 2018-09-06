× Police: Eight people now charged in connection with death of 3-year-old girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Thursday that eight people have now been charged in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in Greencastle.

In March, police announced charges against Brittany Higgins and Brian Bennett, both 29 years old, and 43-year-old Rodney Mower. Higgins and Bennett were both caring for the child, Logan Starliper, during the the time of her death on January 6. An investigation revealed that Starliper died due to a mixed substance toxicity (Methamphetamine and Buprenorphine) in her system, police said.

Police added that the two were found to be using Methamphetamine on January 5. An investigation also showed that they bought it from Mower.

Higgins and Bennett were charged with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act. Mower faces a charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Further investigation led to charges against five others, which were announced Thursday:

Larry Crawford – drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations, drug delivery, criminal use of a communication facility and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity

Brittany Baker – drug delivery, corrupt organizations and criminal use of a communication facility

Kelly Monn – corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity

Daniel Schultz – corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility

Michael Gatrell – corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity

Police said that Crawford, Baker, Monn and Schultz were taken into custody Wednesday on arrest warrants.

Gatrell has not bee located and a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest, according to police.

Additional charges have also been filed against Higgins, Bennett and Mower: