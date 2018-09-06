× Police: Philadelphia man charged following high-speed chase in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Philadelphia man faces charges following a high-speed chase with authorities on Tuesday in Lancaster County, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Lamar Douglas, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, simple assault and drug paraphernalia, plus other summary violations.

Douglas allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Route 222 southbound in West Earl Township. The report alleges that he started throwing items from the vehicle — which was later discovered to be marijuana — during the pursuit and at one point, drove directly toward an unmarked police cruiser that had its lights activated. The cruiser had to swerve to miss an impact with the vehicle, the report says.

The vehicle continued to Route 30, heading westbound, and exited on the New Holland Pike, which was when the pursuit was terminated due to the safety of the public, the report states.

According to the report, the vehicle was located shortly abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.